Faber-Castell significantly lowers corporate carbon footprint
Thanks to 10,000 hectares of company-owned forests, Faber-Castell has already been producing in a climate-neutral way for years. According to a recent TÜV audit, Faber-Castell has been able to reduce its emissions by a further 26%. The pencil manufacturer predominantly sources renewable energy for its activities across the globe. - Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) - In the 2019/20 fiscal year, carbon emissions from Faber-Castell production sites were reduced by 26% or 12,000 tonnes compared to the previous year. This equals about the same amount of CO2 as a typical passenger car driving around 70 million kilometres. In relation to the quantity of products produced globally, emissions were reduced ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
