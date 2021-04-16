Faber-Castell significantly lowers corporate carbon footprint

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) STEIN, Germany, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/Thanks to 10,000 hectares of company-owned forests,has already been producing in a climate-neutral way for years. According to a recent TÜV audit,has been able to reduce its emissions by a further 26%. The pencil manufacturer predominantly sources renewable energy for its activities across the globe. - Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) - In the 2019/20 fiscal year,emissions fromproduction sites were reduced by 26% or 12,000 tonnes compared to the previous year. This equals about the same amount of CO2 as a typical passenger car driving around 70 million kilometres. In relation to the quantity of products produced globally, emissions were reduced ...