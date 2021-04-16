GTA Online: ricompense triple nelle modalità Sumo classicheDestiny 2 - Ritornano i Giochi dei GuardianiDays Gone arriva su PC a maggioAnnunciato F1 2021ASUS ROG annuncia il nuovo ROG KerisTURTLE BEACH: ARRIVANO LE RECON 70 ARTIC CAMOZTE Axon 30 Ultra: nuovo Smartphone con telecamera TrinityH&M e Maisie Williams sbarcano in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAverMedia annuncia la webcam PW513 4K certificata da ZoomIL TORNEO MONDIALE DI CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE FA IL SUO RITORNO

Faber-Castell significantly lowers corporate carbon footprint

Faber-Castell significantly lowers corporate carbon footprint
STEIN, Germany, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to 10,000 hectares of company-owned forests, ...

Thanks to 10,000 hectares of company-owned forests, Faber-Castell has already been producing in a climate-neutral way for years. According to a recent TÜV audit, Faber-Castell has been able to reduce its emissions by a further 26%. The pencil manufacturer predominantly sources renewable energy for its activities across the globe. - Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) - In the 2019/20 fiscal year, carbon emissions from Faber-Castell production sites were reduced by 26% or 12,000 tonnes compared to the previous year. This equals about the same amount of CO2 as a typical passenger car driving around 70 million kilometres. In relation to the quantity of products produced globally, emissions were reduced ...
