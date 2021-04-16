Avalanche kills two hikers in Friuli

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Avalanche kills

ROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by anin mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. Theon the Jof di Montasio mountain narrowly missed a third member of the party, who raised the alarm. .ROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by anin mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. Theon the Jof di Montasio mountain narrowly missed a third member of the party, who raised the alarm. .ROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by an avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. The avalanche o ...