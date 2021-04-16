Avalanche kills two hikers in Friuli (Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by an Avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. The Avalanche ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Avalanche kills
Avalanche kills two hikers in FriuliROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by an avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. The avalanche on the Jof di Montasio mountain narrowly missed a third member of the party, who raised the alarm. .
Avalanche kills two hikers in FriuliROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by an avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. The avalanche on the Jof di Montasio mountain narrowly missed a third member of the party, who raised the alarm. .
Avalanche kills two hikers in FriuliROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by an avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. The avalanche o ...
Avalanche killsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Avalanche kills