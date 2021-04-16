Avalanche kills two hikers in Friuli

Bonus scommesse online, c’è solo l’imbarazzo della scelta!Valanga Jof di Montasio : morti due alpinisti in FriuliKnockout City: uno sguardo allo sviluppo e alle originiLe divise della Ligue 1 Uber Eats arrivano in Captain Tsubasa: Rise ...RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE: RIVELATA LA DEMOGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle modalità Sumo classicheDestiny 2 - Ritornano i Giochi dei GuardianiDays Gone arriva su PC a maggioAnnunciato F1 2021ASUS ROG annuncia il nuovo ROG Keris

ROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by an avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. The avalanche on the Jof di Montasio mountain narrowly missed a third member of the party, who raised the alarm. .

ROME, APR 16 - Rescue workers have found the bodies of two hikers who were hit by an avalanche in mountains in the northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia on Friday, sources said. The avalanche on the Jof di Montasio mountain narrowly missed a third member of the party, who raised the alarm. .

