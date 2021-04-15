Paolo Del Debbio : Chi è la nuova fidanzata?Dirigente del Miur tenta il suicidio : Giovanna Boda era indagata per ...Stop AstraZeneca in Danimarca : Sviene in diretta tv - VideoCoronavirus crescono contagi a16.168 e 469 vittime : In arrivo 7 mln ...Nintendo - INDIE WORLDGETSUFUMADEN: UNDYING MOON IN ARRIVO SU STEAMPrivate Division e Roll7 annunciano OlliOlli WorldRainbow Six Siege: in arrivo un Pack a tema Rick and MortyBrawlhalla: Reno il Cacciatore di Taglie Ora DisponibileGTC 2021: Unity ora supporta NVIDIA DLSS

MedSkin Solutions Dr Suwelack AG launches two new MatriDerm® products

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG expands its MatriDerm® portfolio with the launch of MatriDerm® Flex ...

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG launches two new MatriDerm® products (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG expands its MatriDerm® portfolio with the launch of MatriDerm® Flex Dermal Matrix and MatriDerm® Fenestrated Dermal Matrix HAMBURG, Germany, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

MatriDerm® is a single-use three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix composed of bovine collagen fibers and bovine elastin. MatriDerm® is indicated for use in the management of full-thickness and partial wounds. The technology is supported by over 170 peer reviewed published articles and currently sold across the world having treated over 300,000 patients worldwide. The two new products as an extension of the MatriDerm® product portfolio offer surgeons more flexibility in the treatment of complex wounds when it ...
