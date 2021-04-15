MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG launches two new MatriDerm® products (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG expands its MatriDerm® portfolio with the launch of MatriDerm® Flex Dermal Matrix and MatriDerm® Fenestrated Dermal Matrix HAMBURG, Germany, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
MatriDerm® is a single-use three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix composed of bovine collagen fibers and bovine elastin. MatriDerm® is indicated for use in the management of full-thickness and partial wounds. The technology is supported by over 170 peer reviewed published articles and currently sold across the world having treated over 300,000 patients worldwide. The two new products as an extension of the MatriDerm® product portfolio offer surgeons more flexibility in the treatment of complex wounds when it ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MatriDerm® is a single-use three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix composed of bovine collagen fibers and bovine elastin. MatriDerm® is indicated for use in the management of full-thickness and partial wounds. The technology is supported by over 170 peer reviewed published articles and currently sold across the world having treated over 300,000 patients worldwide. The two new products as an extension of the MatriDerm® product portfolio offer surgeons more flexibility in the treatment of complex wounds when it ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
MedSkin SolutionsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MedSkin Solutions