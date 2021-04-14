Purge The Poison, nuovo singolo e videoclip per Marina Diamandis (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) Purge The Poison è il nuovo singolo di Marina che anticipa il suo album Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land la cui uscita è prevista per l'11 Giugno. Dopo la poco convincente Man's World, questa canzone suona come se The Family Jewels e FROOT abbiano partorito un figlio. Bentornata Marina, finalmente. Un testo sugli orrori dell'umanità che ci sputa addosso la cruda verità come solo lei sa fare, il tutto accompagnato da un video con riferimenti al Mago di Oz ed al The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Dopo la dimenticabile parentesi di Love + Fear potrebbero esserci buone possibilità di ascoltare un sesto album decisamente più interessante. Marina - Purge The Poison (Testo) All my friends are witches and we live in Hollywood Mystical bitches ... Leggi su sicksadworld (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021)Theè ildiche anticipa il suo album Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land la cui uscita è prevista per l'11 Giugno. Dopo la poco convincente Man's World, questa canzone suona come se The Family Jewels e FROOT abbiano partorito un figlio. Bentornata, finalmente. Un testo sugli orrori dell'umanità che ci sputa addosso la cruda verità come solo lei sa fare, il tutto accompagnato da un video con riferimenti al Mago di Oz ed al The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Dopo la dimenticabile parentesi di Love + Fear potrebbero esserci buone possibilità di ascoltare un sesto album decisamente più interessante.The(Testo) All my friends are witches and we live in Hollywood Mystical bitches ...

Advertising

bckylljoy : adorei purge the poison aprovado - NIGHTW4SH : amando purge the poison anche più di quanto ho amato man’s world io so che marina in giugno fa uscire la serve del secolo - _ART0_0 : RT @tsukinoko__: Ora si studia il testo di Purge the Poison di Marina - mttgrst : mi spiace ma purge the poison recapitata - IAmKuzco_ : RT @sowatermelon_: Bullizzare Love+Fear ha dato i suoi frutti comunque -