Purge The Poison, nuovo singolo e videoclip per Marina Diamandis (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) Purge The Poison è il nuovo singolo di Marina che anticipa il suo album Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land la cui uscita è prevista per l'11 Giugno. Dopo la poco convincente Man's World, questa canzone suona come se The Family Jewels e FROOT abbiano partorito un figlio. Bentornata Marina, finalmente. Un testo sugli orrori dell'umanità che ci sputa addosso la cruda verità come solo lei sa fare, il tutto accompagnato da un video con riferimenti al Mago di Oz ed al The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Dopo la dimenticabile parentesi di Love + Fear potrebbero esserci buone possibilità di ascoltare un sesto album decisamente più interessante. Marina - Purge The Poison (Testo) All my friends are witches and we live in Hollywood Mystical bitches ...Leggi su sicksadworld
Advertising
bckylljoy : adorei purge the poison aprovado - NIGHTW4SH : amando purge the poison anche più di quanto ho amato man’s world io so che marina in giugno fa uscire la serve del secolo - _ART0_0 : RT @tsukinoko__: Ora si studia il testo di Purge the Poison di Marina - mttgrst : mi spiace ma purge the poison recapitata - IAmKuzco_ : RT @sowatermelon_: Bullizzare Love+Fear ha dato i suoi frutti comunque -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Purge The
PURGE THE POISON, il nuovo video di Marina (che annuncia il disco ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND)Marina , ex the Diamonds, ha annunciato l'uscita del nuovo disco, ' ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND' , trainato da un'orrida cover e da un singolo uscito oggi. PURGE THE POISON , che è onestamente dimenticabilissimo.
Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest: da Optimus Prime a Star Wars, tutti i prodotti e dove acquistarli... The Force Unleashed) : Star Wars The Vintage Collection Scout Trooper (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) : Star Wars The Vintage Collection Electrostaff Purge Trooper (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) : ...
The Purge 5: il sequel sarà The Forever Purge Taxidrivers.it
Hot property: 15-foot fountain and fireplace in the bathroom are just two of the perks on this Baltimore County propertyThis is a modern-day palace that will leave your visitors gaping in awe from the moment they approach the front door.
Apparent Purge of Indiewire CommentsWorld of Reel‘s Jordan Ruimy reports that Indiewire has taken down its comments section, as in permanently. “I’ve been ...
Purge TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Purge The