Premia Partners announces listing of Hong Kong' s first USD high yield bond ETF and in collaboration with BOCHK Asset Management Limited globally

the first ETF for long duration Chinese government bonds Hong Kong, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

Premia Partners announces listing of Hong Kong's first USD high yield bond ETF and in collaboration with BOCHK Asset Management Limited globally (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) the first ETF for long duration Chinese government bonds Hong Kong, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Premia Partners, a leading ETF provider in Hong Kong, announces today listing of two China bond ETFs at HKEx. These physically replicated ETFs offer cost-efficient, unique and convenient access to the sweet spots in offshore China USD bond and onshoreChina government bond (CGB) markets. *As of April 14th 2021 "We are delighted to launch these unique ETFs that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns in this low yield environment," said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. "Now without ...
Premia Partners announces listing of Hong Kong’s first USD high yield bond ETF and in collaboration with BOCHK Asset Management Limited globally

the first ETF for long duration Chinese government bonds  HONG KONG, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premia Partners, a leading ETF provider in Hong Kong, ...

