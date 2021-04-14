Pagelle Borussia Dortmund Manchester City: Hitz insicuro, Foden decisivo (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per il ritorno dei quarti della Champions League 2020/21: Pagelle Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Le Pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Borussia Dortmund e Manchester City, valido per il ritorno dei quarti della Champions League 2020/2021. TOP: Foden FLOP: Hitz VOTI Borussia Dortmund (4-3-2-1): Hitz 5; Morey 6 (81? Tigges ng), Akanji 5, Hummels 6, Guerreiro 5.5; Bellingham 6.5 (80? Brandt ng), Emre Can 5, Dahoud 6; Knauff 5 (68? Gio Reyna 5.5), Reus 5.5; Haaland 5.5. Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Dias 6.5, Stones 6.5, ...Leggi su calcionews24
I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per il ritorno dei quarti della Champions League 2020/21: pagelle Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Borussia Dortmund e Manchester City, valido per il ritorno dei quarti della Champions League 2020/2021.
Champions League, le 5 verità di PSG - Bayern: Neymar - Mbappé da sogno, è l'anno buono per i parigini?...avversario? Uno tra Manchester City e Borussia Dortmund. Si può fare. Dopo la grande delusione di Lisbona, forse questo può essere davvero l anno buono.
Le pagelle e i voti di Borussia Dortmund-Manchester City 1-2, match di ritorno dei quarti di finale di Champions League: voti e tabellino
