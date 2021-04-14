Elderly man kills seriously ill wife | calls cops

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Elderly man

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Thetold the police he could no longer stand to see his wife in such a bad condition, the sources said. ....AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID - 19 being used during a priority vaccination program for the...quanto i vaccini Covid - 19 possono proteggere le persone da eventuali nuove varianti del virus...ROME, APR 14 - A 73-year-old man suffocated his seriously ill 68-year-old wife with a pillow overnight in the province of Modena town of Vignola and then called the Carabinieri police to confess, ...(ANSA) - Naples, December 29 - Carabinieri military police have arrested a 45-year-old Polish man on charges of attacking his 73-year-old employer after two months on the job as a live-in caregiver. T ...