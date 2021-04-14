Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Bioware illustra i miglioramenti ...Xperia 1 III e Xperia 5 III: teleobiettivo variabile, display 4K HDR ...Blizzard Arcade Collection fa il salto di qualità: due nuovi giochi e ...Nuovo Xperia 10 III: elegante, potente e 5G Call of Duty: Mobile offre un’avventura virtuale a Tokyo il 17 aprileRoland-Garros eSeries torna per la quarta edizione Red Dead Online: Vivi avventure ai margini della frontiera!Nintendo: nuovo colore per Switch LiteGhostrunner riceve un nuovo aggiornamento gratuito Microsoft svela il nuovo Surface Laptop 4

Elderly man kills seriously ill wife | calls cops

ROME, APR 14 - A 73 - year - old man suffocated his seriously ill 68 - year - old wife with a pillow ...

Elderly man kills seriously ill wife, calls cops (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 14 - A 73 - year - old man suffocated his seriously ill 68 - year - old wife with a pillow overnight in the province of Modena town of Vignola and then called the Carabinieri police to ...
The man told the police he could no longer stand to see his wife in such a bad condition, the sources said. .

ROME, APR 14 - A 73-year-old man suffocated his seriously ill 68-year-old wife with a pillow overnight in the province of Modena town of Vignola and then called the Carabinieri police to confess, ...

