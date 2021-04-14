Elderly man kills seriously ill wife, calls cops (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 14 - A 73 - year - old man suffocated his seriously ill 68 - year - old wife with a pillow overnight in the province of Modena town of Vignola and then called the Carabinieri police to ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Elderly man kills seriously ill wife, calls copsROME, APR 14 - A 73-year-old man suffocated his seriously ill 68-year-old wife with a pillow overnight in the province of Modena town of Vignola and then called the Carabinieri police to confess, ...
