Soccer | Atalanta boss Gasperini risks 20 - day ban

Advertising

EasySoccerNews : Inter - Cagliari| Diretta Serie A | TELECRONACA 7GOLD: ... celtic milan en vivo inter Genoa Genoa inter live intern… - ftg_soccer : GOAL! Fiorentina in Italy Serie A Fiorentina 2-2 Atalanta GOAL! Cipolletti in Argentina Torneo Federal A Olimpo 0-2… - ftg_soccer : GOAL! Independiente Rivadavia in Argentina Primera B Nacional Almagro 0-2 Independiente Rivadavia GOAL! Fiorentina… - ftg_soccer : GOAL! Atalanta in Italy Serie A Fiorentina 0-1 Atalanta - broke_liberal : RT @Wagers4TheBoys: Free Soccer Play! Atalanta v Fiorentina O3, -103 -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer Atalanta

Tutto Atalanta

are currently fourth in Serie A, which puts them in the Champions League qualification zone. .... Milan a 1,6 milioni con EA Sports e Fifa; Juve al secondo con il solito CR7 e Pro Evolution. Al quinto posto, da registrare, il post per l'by Plus500 che ricorda il cammino (...Ibra was sent off in the 60th minute of the Serie A clash. Milan are second in Serie A, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan. They are one point ahead of third-placed Juventus, and two clear of fourth ...ROME, APR 13 - A sporting prosecutor has requested that Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini be banned for 20 days for interrupting a surprise doping test on one of his players, insulting the inspector ...