Taraxa to Integrate a Chainlink Timestamp Oracle for Tracking Informal Transaction Agreements

- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Silicon Valley-based Taraxais excited to announce ...

Taraxa to Integrate a Chainlink Timestamp Oracle for Tracking Informal Transaction Agreements (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021)

Silicon Valley-based Taraxais excited to announce the ongoing work towards integrating a Timestamp Oracle solution using the world's leading decentralized Oracle provider, Chainlink. This will provide the Taraxa blockchain with a decentralized and trusted source of time for all Informal Transactional Agreements, enabling Taraxa's smart contracts to leverage real-time data feeds from sources such as NISTas a means of assigning Timestamps to anchored Transactions in its audit log. How Chainlink's Decentralized Timestamp Oracles Benefit Taraxa's Use Cases. The ...
