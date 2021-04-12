Taraxa to Integrate a Chainlink Timestamp Oracle for Tracking Informal Transaction Agreements (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) - SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Silicon Valley-based Taraxais excited to announce the ongoing work towards integrating a Timestamp Oracle solution using the world's leading decentralized Oracle provider, Chainlink. This will provide the Taraxa blockchain with a decentralized and trusted source of time for all Informal Transactional Agreements, enabling Taraxa's smart contracts to leverage real-time data feeds from sources such as NISTas a means of assigning Timestamps to anchored Transactions in its audit log. How Chainlink's Decentralized Timestamp Oracles Benefit Taraxa's Use Cases. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Silicon Valley-based Taraxais excited to announce the ongoing work towards integrating a Timestamp Oracle solution using the world's leading decentralized Oracle provider, Chainlink. This will provide the Taraxa blockchain with a decentralized and trusted source of time for all Informal Transactional Agreements, enabling Taraxa's smart contracts to leverage real-time data feeds from sources such as NISTas a means of assigning Timestamps to anchored Transactions in its audit log. How Chainlink's Decentralized Timestamp Oracles Benefit Taraxa's Use Cases. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Taraxa Integrate
Taraxa to Integrate a Chainlink Timestamp Oracle for Tracking Informal Transaction Agreements"Taraxa is very excited to integrate Chainlink, the world's leading decentralized oracle protocol. Not only will a timestamp oracle deliver tremendous operational value to our customers' agreements ...
Taraxa to Integrate a Chainlink Timestamp Oracle for Tracking Informal Transaction Agreements"Taraxa is very excited to integrate Chainlink, the world's leading decentralized oracle protocol. Not only will a timestamp oracle deliver tremendous operational value to our customers' agreements ...
“Bene Necessario” il nuovo Album del Cantautore Rock Roberto Bruno siciliareport.it
Taraxa to Integrate a Chainlink Timestamp Oracle for Tracking Informal Transaction Agreements"Taraxa is very excited to integrate Chainlink, the world's leading decentralized oracle protocol. Not only will a timestamp oracle deliver tremendous operational value to our customers' agreements ...
Taraxa IntegrateSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Taraxa Integrate