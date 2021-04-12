Sycomore AM's shares its concerns on NAF 2 Voluntary Tender Offer that grossly undervalues ASTM shares and forces the hands of minority shareholders (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) - PARIS, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Sycomore AM has been a shareholder of ASTM S.p.A. ("ASTM" or the "Company") since December 2019. As of close of business April 8th 2021, Sycomore AM holds in aggregate c1.43m shares of ASTM through various funds representing 1.02% of the share capital of the Company. We are writing this open letter to express our concerns regarding the opportunistic Voluntary Tender Offer ("VTO") for all the ordinary shares of ASTM launched by NAF 2 S.p.A. ("NAF 2" or the "Offeror"). Through the combination of an inadequate Offer price and a coercive process, NAF 2 is trying to force the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sycomore AM has been a shareholder of ASTM S.p.A. ("ASTM" or the "Company") since December 2019. As of close of business April 8th 2021, Sycomore AM holds in aggregate c1.43m shares of ASTM through various funds representing 1.02% of the share capital of the Company. We are writing this open letter to express our concerns regarding the opportunistic Voluntary Tender Offer ("VTO") for all the ordinary shares of ASTM launched by NAF 2 S.p.A. ("NAF 2" or the "Offeror"). Through the combination of an inadequate Offer price and a coercive process, NAF 2 is trying to force the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sycomore shares
Sycomore AM's shares its concerns on NAF 2 Voluntary Tender Offer that grossly undervalues ASTM shares and forces the hands of minority ...As of close of business April 8 th 2021, Sycomore AM holds in aggregate c1.43m shares of ASTM through various funds representing 1.02% of the share capital of the Company. We are writing this open ...
Sycomore AM's shares its concerns on NAF 2 Voluntary Tender Offer that grossly undervalues ASTM shares and forces the hands of minority ...As of close of business April 8 th 2021, Sycomore AM holds in aggregate c1.43m shares of ASTM through various funds representing 1.02% of the share capital of the Company. We are writing this open ...
“Bene Necessario” il nuovo Album del Cantautore Rock Roberto Bruno siciliareport.it
Sycomore AM’s shares its concerns on NAF 2 Voluntary Tender Offer that grossly undervalues ASTM shares and forces the hands of minority shareholdersAs of close of business April 8th 2021, Sycomore AM holds in aggregate c1.43m shares of ASTM through various funds representing 1.02% of the share capital of the Company. We are writing this open ...
Sycomore sharesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sycomore shares