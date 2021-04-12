Rivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?I TV roll-up LG sono disponibili per il preordineDivina Misericordia. Dove Vedere la Messa Domenica 11 Aprile 2021Emilio Fede ricoverato a Milano non è in graveKnockout City Cross Play Beta InfographicGWENT arriva su Mac con Apple M1É morto il Principe Filippo : Ci ha lasciati all’età di 99 anniEsports che passione!Mi Academy App più ricca con contenuti di training per Android

Sycomore AM' s shares its concerns on NAF 2 Voluntary Tender Offer that grossly undervalues ASTM shares and forces the hands of minority shareholders

- PARIS, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomore AM has been a shareholder of ASTM S.p.A. (ASTM or the ...

Sycomore AM has been a shareholder of ASTM S.p.A. ("ASTM" or the "Company") since December 2019. As of close of business April 8th 2021, Sycomore AM holds in aggregate c1.43m shares of ASTM through various funds representing 1.02% of the share capital of the Company. We are writing this open letter to express our concerns regarding the opportunistic Voluntary Tender Offer ("VTO") for all the ordinary shares of ASTM launched by NAF 2 S.p.A. ("NAF 2" or the "Offeror"). Through the combination of an inadequate Offer price and a coercive process, NAF 2 is trying to force the ...
