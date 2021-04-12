Chiesta la massima pena per Igor il Russo : ha agito a sangue freddo!Commissario Figliuolo a De Luca : Vaccinazioni uniformi ovunqueCovid-19, 9.789 nuovi casi e 358 vittime : In arrivo 4,2 mln dosi tra ...D-Link vince il prestigioso Red Dot AwardsHotel Transylvania 4: se non potete aspettare ecco il corto gratuito!Studio e conoscenza di lingue straniere: a che livello è l’Italia nel ...Warzone: allerta Protocollo di ContenimentoRivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?I TV roll-up LG sono disponibili per il preordine

Gundam | Jordan Vogt-Roberts alla regia del film live-action

Il regista Jordan Vogt-Roberts si occuperà del film live-action tratto da Gundam, progetto destinato a ...

Gundam: Jordan Vogt-Roberts alla regia del film live-action (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) Il regista Jordan Vogt-Roberts si occuperà del film live-action tratto da Gundam, progetto destinato a Netflix. Gundam diventerà un film live-action e a occuparsi della regia del progetto ci sarà Jordan Vogt-Roberts. L'annuncio, compiuto online, svela che Legendary permetterà di realizzare il film e nel team della produzione ci sarà anche il filmmaker. Legendary Entertainment collaborerà con Sunrise per occuparsi dell'adattamento della serie animata e, secondo quanto dichiarato dal produttore Ken Iyadomi nel 2019, la possibilità di ottenere il via libera alla produzione era legata ...
Gundam: in arrivo il live action diretto da Jordan Vogt - Roberts

Gundam: Jordan Vogt - Roberts dirigerà e produrrà il film live action per Netflix

Gundam: Jordan Vogt-Roberts alla regia del film live-action

Gundam diventa un film live action su Netflix: il regista sarà Jordan Vogt-Roberts

