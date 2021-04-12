Gundam: Jordan Vogt-Roberts alla regia del film live-action (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) Il regista Jordan Vogt-Roberts si occuperà del film live-action tratto da Gundam, progetto destinato a Netflix. Gundam diventerà un film live-action e a occuparsi della regia del progetto ci sarà Jordan Vogt-Roberts. L'annuncio, compiuto online, svela che Legendary permetterà di realizzare il film e nel team della produzione ci sarà anche il filmmaker. Legendary Entertainment collaborerà con Sunrise per occuparsi dell'adattamento della serie animata e, secondo quanto dichiarato dal produttore Ken Iyadomi nel 2019, la possibilità di ottenere il via libera alla produzione era legata ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) Il registasi occuperà deltratto da, progetto destinato a Netflix.diventerà une a occuparsi delladel progetto ci sarà. L'annuncio, compiuto online, svela che Legendary permetterà di realizzare ile nel team della produzione ci sarà anche ilmaker. Legendary Entertainment collaborerà con Sunrise per occuparsi dell'adattamento della serie animata e, secondo quanto dichiarato dal produttore Ken Iyadomi nel 2019, la possibilità di ottenere il via liberaproduzione era legata ...

