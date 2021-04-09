Knockout City Cross Play Beta InfographicGWENT arriva su Mac con Apple M1É morto il Principe Filippo : Ci ha lasciati all’età di 99 anniEsports che passione!Mi Academy App più ricca con contenuti di training per AndroidCiro Priello ha vinto LOL – Chi ride è fuori : 100.000 euro devoluto ...Sabrina Soster ai domiciliari: Adesso lo sfratto esecutivo... ...LG: AGGIORNAMENTI ANDROID ANCORA PER TRE ANNIGTA Online - veicolo in regaloApex Legends: modificatori di playlist mai visti prima nell'evento ...

ZywOo and Perkz nominati nella lista di Forbes deglu under 30 europei

Due dei nomi più altisonanti dei propri esports sono stati nominati nella classifica di Forbes dei ...

ZywOo and Perkz nominati nella lista di Forbes deglu under 30 europei (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Due dei nomi più altisonanti dei propri esports sono stati nominati nella classifica di Forbes dei trenta under 30 europei nella sezione gaming e sport. Stiamo parlando della star della squadra di Vitality di CSGO ZywOo e del mid laner di Cloud9 di League of Legends Perkz. I due oggi hanno rispettivamente 20 e 22 anni. La classifica di Forbes dei 30 migliori under 30 viene stilata ogni anno e accomuna i giovani che guidano il proprio settore grazie ad innate capacità ed abilità. Questa classifica spazia in diversi ambiti: musica, energia, social media e esports. Negli ultimi anni molti giocatori di esports sono stati citati in questa rassegna come per esempio Doublelift e Stewie2K solo per citarne due. Ripercorriamo ...
