ZywOo and Perkz nominati nella lista di Forbes deglu under 30 europei (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Due dei nomi più altisonanti dei propri esports sono stati nominati nella classifica di Forbes dei trenta under 30 europei nella sezione gaming e sport. Stiamo parlando della star della squadra di Vitality di CSGO ZywOo e del mid laner di Cloud9 di League of Legends Perkz. I due oggi hanno rispettivamente 20 e 22 anni. La classifica di Forbes dei 30 migliori under 30 viene stilata ogni anno e accomuna i giovani che guidano il proprio settore grazie ad innate capacità ed abilità. Questa classifica spazia in diversi ambiti: musica, energia, social media e esports. Negli ultimi anni molti giocatori di esports sono stati citati in questa rassegna come per esempio Doublelift e Stewie2K solo per citarne due. Ripercorriamo ...Leggi su esports247
