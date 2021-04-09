Synova Announces Industry Veteran Dr. Sederel As Key New Member of The Board (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) ... Netherlands, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Synova announced today that Dr. Willem Sederel has ... 'It is this experience that will help Synova further scale our technology. We believe that chemical ...Leggi su ultimora.news
Synova Announces Industry Veteran Dr. Sederel As Key New Member of The BoardMAASSLUIS, Netherlands, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synova announced today that Dr. Willem Sederel has joined the Synova Board of Directors. "Dr.
