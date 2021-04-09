Schreier commenta ancora le vicende Sony su Twitter

(Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Oggi vi abbiamo parlato in vari articoli delle dichiarazioni rilasciate suda Jason. Il suo report sue affini ha effettivamente fornito tantissimi spunti a fan e giornalisti, oltre a stimolare speculazioni di ogni tipo. Per esempio, abbiamo scritto di come, Secondo, sarebbe in programma il remake del primo The Last of Us per PS5, che sarebbe stato inizialmente affidato ad un team di circa una trentina di sviluppatori, poi chiuso. Inoltre,hato il fatto chesia sempre più orientata a dare priorità ai progetti più grandi, tagliando i fondi ai più piccoli. Secondo quanto emerso, anche i creatori di Everybody's Golf e Gravity Rush non farebbero più parte di. Infine, sembrerebbe che ...

Advertising

Eurogamer_it : Continuano i tweet di Schreier su #Sony -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Schreier commenta

Tom's Hardware Italia

Quello che ne deduce dunqueè che il fallimento del team evidenzia la complessa gerarchia ...nel nostro Forum Tags Days Gone 2 Naughty Dog The Last of Us The Last of Us Remake Visual ...Qui sotto potete infatti vedere il tweet di, che cita un'informazione dello staff di ...nel nostro Forum Tags Hogwarts Legacy JK Rowling Resetera Troy LeavittThe Last of Us Remake sarebbe attualmente in sviluppo, stando a un report: come l'hanno presa i fan PlayStation sui social?Naughty Dog sarebbe al lavoro su un remake di The Last of Us per PS5 | La notizia giunge accompagnata da voci di turbolenze negli studi interni di Sony.