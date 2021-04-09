Schreier commenta ancora le vicende Sony su Twitter (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) Oggi vi abbiamo parlato in vari articoli delle dichiarazioni rilasciate su Twitter da Jason Schreier. Il suo report su Sony e affini ha effettivamente fornito tantissimi spunti a fan e giornalisti, oltre a stimolare speculazioni di ogni tipo. Per esempio, abbiamo scritto di come, Secondo Schreier, sarebbe in programma il remake del primo The Last of Us per PS5, che sarebbe stato inizialmente affidato ad un team di circa una trentina di sviluppatori, poi chiuso. Inoltre, Schreier ha commentato il fatto che Sony sia sempre più orientata a dare priorità ai progetti più grandi, tagliando i fondi ai più piccoli. Secondo quanto emerso, anche i creatori di Everybody's Golf e Gravity Rush non farebbero più parte di Sony. Infine, sembrerebbe che ...Leggi su eurogamer
