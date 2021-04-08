“Fox News” ha assunto l’ex segretario di Stato Mike Pompeo come commentatore (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) Fox News, il network di riferimento del pubblico Repubblicano fin dalla sua fondazione, avvenuta nel 1996, ha assunto l’ex segretario di Stato dell’amministrazione Trump, Mike Pompeo, come commentatore per i programmi di notizie e approfondimento. Il debutto di Pompeo èLeggi su ilpost
Usa: emittente "Fox News" assume ex segretario di Stato Pompeo come commentatoreNew York , 08 apr 21:03 - L'emittente statunitense "Fox News" ha assunto l'ex segretario di Stato Usa, Mike Pompeo, come commentatore per i programmi di notizie e approfondimento. Lo riferisce la stampa statunitense, precisando che il suo debutto è ...
“Fox News” ha assunto l’ex segretario di Stato Mike Pompeo come commentatore Il Post
