Illegal ' anti - COVID' Chinese medicines seized

TURIN, APR 7 - Turin health police on Wednesday seized more than 6,000 Illegal Chinese medical products ...

Illegal 'anti - COVID' Chinese medicines seized (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) TURIN, APR 7 - Turin health police on Wednesday seized more than 6,000 Illegal Chinese medical products including some billed as anti - COVID treatments. The products did not have the necessary ...
