YuppTV acquires broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021 (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) The streaming platform will be telecasting the series in close to 100 countries HYDERABAD, India, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries. With this development, YuppTV will help cricket fans across the globe to witness and enjoy all the live action of the 60 T20 matches slated for the VIVO IPL 2021. After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, VIVO IPL is now back in India. YuppTV will be airing all the excitement from the VIVO IPL 2021 from 9th April to 30th May 2021. The venues for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
