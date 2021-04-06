Arriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a RomaACE COMBAT 7 SKIES UNKNOWN: in arrivo aerei sperimentali nel nuovo ...

YuppTV acquires broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021

The streaming platform will be telecasting the series in close to 100 countries HYDERABAD, India, April ...

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) The streaming platform will be telecasting the series in close to 100 countries HYDERABAD, India, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries. With this development, YuppTV will help cricket fans across the globe to witness and enjoy all the live action of the 60 T20 matches slated for the VIVO IPL 2021. After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, VIVO IPL is now back in India. YuppTV will be airing all the excitement from the VIVO IPL 2021 from 9th April to 30th May 2021. The venues for ...
