Why citizens, policy-makers, and business leaders need to learn more about the circular economy: Press Conference by REVOLVE Circular (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) VIENNA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In an English/French Online Press Conference on 14 April 2021, 3:00 PM CET, journalists will hear about why more education about the Circular economy is necessary for business leaders, policymakers, and citizens. Experts from Cameroon, the Netherlands, USA and Germany will brief journalists on the emerging paradigm that provides many various opportunities while also requiring different priorities in different parts of the world. The predominant linear take-make-waste economy results in enormous damage to societies, economies and the environment. According to the Circularity Gap ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In an English/French Online Press Conference on 14 April 2021, 3:00 PM CET, journalists will hear about why more education about the Circular economy is necessary for business leaders, policymakers, and citizens. Experts from Cameroon, the Netherlands, USA and Germany will brief journalists on the emerging paradigm that provides many various opportunities while also requiring different priorities in different parts of the world. The predominant linear take-make-waste economy results in enormous damage to societies, economies and the environment. According to the Circularity Gap ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Why citizens
Democracy against climate changeCitizens can promote the motion within their community, using a text available to all and ... "There is a huge amount of changing mindset that we need to do and it's why conversations like these are ...
Europe's Digital Decade: Commission sets the course towards a digitally empowered Europe by 2030... all citizens will have access to their e - medical records; and 80% citizens should use an eID ... This is why the Commission proposes to develop a framework of digital principles , such as access to ...
Why citizens, policy-makers, and business leaders need to learn more about the circular economy: Press Conference by REVOLVE CircularVIENNA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In an English/French Online Press Conference on 14 April 2021, 3:00 PM CET, journalists will hear about why more education about the circular economy is necessary ...
Why citizensSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Why citizens