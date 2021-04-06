OANDA names Marcin Niewiadomski Head of Europe (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Today, the group provides online multi - asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : OANDA names
OANDA names Marcin Niewiadomski Head of EuropeNOTES FOR EDITORS About OANDA Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the ...
OANDA names Marcin Niewiadomski Head of EuropeNOTES FOR EDITORS About OANDA Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the ...
OANDA names Marcin Niewiadomski Head of EuropeLONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce ...
OANDA namesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OANDA names