Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund | guardalinee chiede un autografo ad Haaland
Nel post gara di Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund, sfida di Champions League che ha visto gli inglesi ...

Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund: guardalinee chiede un autografo ad Haaland (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Nel post gara di Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund, sfida di Champions League che ha visto gli inglesi per 2-1, è successo un fatto piuttosto insolito. Le telecamere nel tunnel dell’Etihad hanno mostrato uno degli assistenti dell’arbitro rumeno Hategan chiedere un autografo a Erling Braut Haaland. Ecco le immagini che stanno diventando virali sul web: https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1379549807916748802?s=20 Foto: Twitter Borussia Dortmund L'articolo proviene da Alfredo Pedullà.
Il Manchester City padrone della Premier League si impone 2 - 1 in casa contro il Borussia Dortmund nei quarti di finale di Champions League, non senza soffrire. La squadra di Pep Guardiola passa in ...

  Al City of Manchester Stadium, al 19' de Bruyne porta in vantaggio di Citizens approfittando di un errore dell'ex interista Emre Can: Foden e Mahrez apparecchiano per il destro del nazionale belga. ...
Real Madrid e Manchester City si aggiudicano il primo round dei quarti di finale di Champions League, battendo tra le mura amiche rispettivamente Liverpool e Borussia Dortmund: 3-1 il successo ...

Pep Guardiola, allenatore del Manchester City, ha parlato al termine del match di Champions League contro il Borussia Dortmund. Le sue dichiarazioni. «Andremo a Dortmund per vincere la partita. Nel ...
