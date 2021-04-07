Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund | guardalinee chiede un autografo ad Haaland

Advertising

SkySport : ?? MAN CITY-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2-1 Risultato finale ? ? #DeBruyne (19’) ? #Reus (84’) ? #Foden (88’) ? #ManCityBVB Ch… - sportli26181512 : Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund, Guardiola: 'Giocheremo per vincere anche al ritorno': L'allenatore del Mancheste… - official_nkabas : RT @SkySport: Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund, Guardiola: 'Giocheremo per vincere anche al ritorno' - SkySport : Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund, Guardiola: 'Giocheremo per vincere anche al ritorno' - zazoomblog : Inter i nuovi talenti fanno colpo sulle big: Alessandro Bastoni nel radar del Manchester City - #Inter #nuovi… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester City

Ilpadrone della Premier League si impone 2 - 1 in casa contro il Borussia Dortmund nei quarti di finale di Champions League, non senza soffrire. La squadra di Pep Guardiola passa in ...AlofStadium, al 19' de Bruyne porta in vantaggio di Citizens approfittando di un errore dell'ex interista Emre Can: Foden e Mahrez apparecchiano per il destro del nazionale belga. ...Real Madrid e Manchester City si aggiudicano il primo round dei quarti di finale di Champions League, battendo tra le mura amiche rispettivamente Liverpool e Borussia Dortmund: 3-1 il successo ...Pep Guardiola, allenatore del Manchester City, ha parlato al termine del match di Champions League contro il Borussia Dortmund. Le sue dichiarazioni. «Andremo a Dortmund per vincere la partita. Nel ...