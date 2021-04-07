Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund: guardalinee chiede un autografo ad Haaland (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Nel post gara di Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund, sfida di Champions League che ha visto gli inglesi per 2-1, è successo un fatto piuttosto insolito. Le telecamere nel tunnel dell’Etihad hanno mostrato uno degli assistenti dell’arbitro rumeno Hategan chiedere un autografo a Erling Braut Haaland. Ecco le immagini che stanno diventando virali sul web: https://twitter.com/RobHarris/status/1379549807916748802?s=20 Foto: Twitter Borussia Dortmund L'articolo proviene da Alfredo Pedullà. Leggi su alfredopedulla
