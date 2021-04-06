Red Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per NaturalistiArriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a Roma

Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund | Foden in gol nel finale | è 2-1 VIDEO
Il Manchester City torna in vantaggio contro il Borussia Dortmund nel finale del match di andata dei ...

Commenta
Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund, Foden in gol nel finale: è 2-1 (VIDEO) (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Il Manchester City torna in vantaggio contro il Borussia Dortmund nel finale del match di andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League 2020/2021. Lo fa sull’asse de Bruyne-Gundogan-Foden. Quest’ultimo ha appoggiato in rete su sponda dell’ex di turno e si è fatto perdonare per una rete sbagliata in precedenza, poco prima del momentaneo pareggio di Reus. SportFace.
Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund 2-1, cronaca e tabellino

Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund 2-1, la cronaca. E' inevitabilmente il Manchester City a comandare le operazioni di gioco, la squadra di Pep Guardiola tiene il pallino del gioco ...

Champions League, quarti di finale: i risultati della serata

Questa sera sono scese in campo Real Madrid-Liverpool e Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund: ecco come sono andate le due gare con le vittorie di entrambe le compagini padrone di casa. Champions League, ...
