Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund | Foden in gol nel finale | è 2-1 VIDEO

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) Iltorna in vantaggio contro ilneldel match di andata dei quarti didi Champions League 2020/2021. Lo fa sull’asse de Bruyne-Gundogan-. Quest’ultimo ha appoggiato in rete su sponda dell’ex di turno e si è fatto perdonare per una rete sbagliata in precedenza, poco prima del momentaneo pareggio di Reus. SportFace.

Advertising

SkySport : ?? MAN CITY-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2-1 Risultato finale ? ? #DeBruyne (19’) ? #Reus (84’) ? #Foden (88’) ? #ManCityBVB Ch… - gemin_steven98 : RT @SkySport: ?? MAN CITY-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 2-1 Risultato finale ? ? #DeBruyne (19’) ? #Reus (84’) ? #Foden (88’) ? #ManCityBVB Champions Le… - JansenAndrade09 : RT @mundodabola: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! FODEN MARCA E COLOCA O CITY NA FRENTE! Manchester City 2x1 Borussia Dortmun… - Gio_Dusi : Per la condizione in cui arrivava il Dortmund a questa partita, portarsi al Westfalenstadion un 2-1 contro questo M… - Salvato95551627 : RT @calcioinglese: Finisce il match all'Etihad: grazie a un gol al 90' di Phil Foden, il Manchester City batte 2-1 il Borussia Dortmund. Po… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester City

- DORTMUND 1 - 1 LIVE 19' De Bruyne (C), 84' Reus (D)(4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva (58' Gabriel Jesus). All. Guardiola BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4 - 3 - 2 -...Allo stadio 'Etihad' di, il match valido per i quarti d'andata della Champions League 2020/2021 trae Borussia Dortmund: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca ...Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund 2-1, la cronaca. E' inevitabilmente il Manchester City a comandare le operazioni di gioco, la squadra di Pep Guardiola tiene il pallino del gioco ...Questa sera sono scese in campo Real Madrid-Liverpool e Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund: ecco come sono andate le due gare con le vittorie di entrambe le compagini padrone di casa. Champions League, ...