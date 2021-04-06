Creation of Ardonagh Global Partners Following acquisition of AccuRisk Solutions LLC (Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Ardonagh Group ('Ardonagh' or the 'Group'), a Top 20 Global Broker with gross written premium in excess of $10 billion, today announces the launch of Ardonagh Global Partners ("AGP") and its first acquisition in the United States. AGP's strategy is to invest in leading platforms operating in attractive markets and product verticals outside of the UK and Europe and will sit within Ardonagh's new International platform. By offering access to Ardonagh's commercial capabilities, management expertise and funding, AGP will become a partner of choice for best in class management teams. AGP will be led by Des O'Connor, who ran a successful buy-and-build strategy as CEO of Bravo Group, the largest ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
