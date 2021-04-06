CGTN | The war in the shadows | Challenges of fighting terrorism in Xinjiang

Golf Impact arriva a maggio per dispositivi MobileLG CHIUDE IL BUSINESS DELLA TELEFONIA A LIVELLO GLOBALE505 Games acquista l'IP di GhostrunnerR-Type Final 2 - demo e i preordini digitali disponibiliLogitech G333 RecensioneIsola Dei Famosi: Eiminata Miryea Denise Pipitone è Viva? Gruppo sanguigno di Olesya entro il weekendSummit E13 Flip Evo, il primo convertibile firmato MSI arriva in ...GTA Online: omaggio a tutte le acrobazieOUTRIDERS È DISPONIBILE ORA

 Xinjiang, in the far western land of China, hosted one of the world's first and most important trade routes known as the Silk Road, which linked ancient Chinese civilization to the West through the Eurasian continent. The land of fortune, however, has not always enjoyed tranquility. Thousands of terrorist attacks from 1990 through 2016 killed large numbers of innocent people and hundreds of police officers. Horrific stabbings and bombings wrecked the land, leaving its people in shock, grief and panic. The damage was incalculable while stability in the region quickly deteriorated. Authorities have been trying hard to restore peace to this land. In CGTN's first three documentaries on fighting terrorism in Xinjiang, we presented never-before-seen footage documenting ...
The black hand - ETIM and terrorism in Xinjiang Watch: Tianshan: Still standing - Memories of fighting terrorism in Xinjiang

La lotta al terrorismo è ancora in corso, la politica messa in pratica dalla Cina nel Xinjiang è efficace e necessaria

Venerdì 2 aprile il CGTN, network televisivo del China Media Group, ha rilasciato il quarto documentario sulla lotta al terrorismo nel Xinjiang, "The War in the Shadows: Challenges of Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang", che ...
FAKE NEWS/ Londra spegne Cgtn, Pechino la Bbc: torna la 'guerra delle onde'  Il Sussidiario.net

Vi racconto la guerra informativa della Cina

In un articolo pubblicato sul sito della televisione di stato cinese CGTN, che h a recentemente ottenuto l’autorizzazione a trasmettere in francese, una giovane donna, presentata come giornalista indi ...

