Inspired by Nature un viaggio tra realtà e finzione tra Natura e rappresentazione (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) 12 Aprile – 12 Maggio 2021. In un mondo sempre più oberato da questioni urgenti di grande importanza e sfide immense, ci rivolgiamo alla Natura per trovare conforto e pace. Questa mostra riunisce artisti che spinti da un senso di urgenza guardano alla Natura non solo come fonte di ispirazione ma anche come guida e sostegno. I loro processi di ispirazione, creando connessioni significative, sono risposte ottimistiche in questo momento in cui gli esseri umani devono lottare con le complessità e le condizioni del nostro pianeta. La mostra diventa anche un viaggio tra realtà e finzione, tra Natura e rappresentazione, in cui sembrerà talvolta difficile distinguere ciò che è reale da ciò che è realistico e in cui foreste, marine, campagne e prati dipinti saranno l’emblema di ...Leggi su italiasera
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Inspired Nature
9 Very Best Things To Do In OaklandSaid to have inspired Walt Disney, Children's Fairyland has been around since the 1950s. This ... and you will realize that you can still feel closer to nature despite the streets of Oakland being ...
Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20...distinctive characters that possess a strong destiny and stories of highly original dramatic nature ... artists and creators active in the field of Media Arts will exhibit artworks inspired by the ...
Inspired by Nature - Mostra collettiva Arte.go
Inspired NatureSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inspired Nature