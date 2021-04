In Russia è stato registrato il primo vaccino anti-Covid per animali

Leggi su ck12

(Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) Secondo gli studi russi, ilper gliè sicuro e ha un alta efficacia contro il virus: si tratta delal mondo contro il-19 rivolto agli. BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 13: A dog jumps on frozen Landwehr Canal (Landwehrkanal) in Neukoelln district during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on February 13, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. A recent snowstorm dumped snow across central Germany and as temperatures have remained frigid, Berliners are taking advantage of sunny winter weather for a bit of fun during the ongoing hard lockdown. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)Ilal mondo contro il-19 per gliè ...