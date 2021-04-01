Best Brands 2021 | Bmw è il ‘Best Sustainabilty Brand’

Adnkronos : #Bmw è risultata al primo posto nella categoria Best Sustainability Brand, dedicata alle migliori marche di prodott… - battitomilan7 : RT @Adnkronos: #Bmw è risultata al primo posto nella categoria Best Sustainability Brand, dedicata alle migliori marche di prodotto che si… - WtR3zCy4jaoo1ZF : RT @Adnkronos: #Bmw è risultata al primo posto nella categoria Best Sustainability Brand, dedicata alle migliori marche di prodotto che si… - Alemilanista86 : RT @Adnkronos: #Bmw è risultata al primo posto nella categoria Best Sustainability Brand, dedicata alle migliori marche di prodotto che si… - Andreamoffa : RT @Adnkronos: #Bmw è risultata al primo posto nella categoria Best Sustainability Brand, dedicata alle migliori marche di prodotto che si… -
Ferrero, Dash, Dyson, Amazon e BMW sono i best brands 2021MILANO " Ferrero, Dash, Dyson, Amazon, BMW: queste le cinque Marche che si sono aggiudicate il titolo di Best Brands 2021 nelle rispettive categorie Best Corporate Brand, Best Product Brand, Best Growth Brand, Best Digital Life Brand e, novità di questa edizione, Best Sustainability Brand. Ad annunciare ...
