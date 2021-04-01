Best Brands 2021, Bmw è il ‘Best Sustainabilty Brand’ (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) Best Brands, la classifica italiana delle marche, ha decretato anche quest’anno quali sono le più forti tra tutte le marche esistenti sul mercato in Italia. Bmw è risultata al primo posto nella categoria Best Sustainability Brand, dedicata alle migliori marche di prodotto che si differenziano in termini di sostenibilità. Bmw è anche entrata nella shortlist della categoria Best Corporate Brand (quarto posto assoluto e secondo automotive dopo Ferrari) dedicata alle migliori marche d’azienda e nella categoria Best Digital Life Brand (settimo posto assoluto e primo degli automotive) dedicata alle migliori marche di carattere digitale. La premiazione si è svolta presso gli studi Rai di via Mecenate a Milano con il patrocinio di Upa. “Siamo onorati e orgogliosi di ricevere questo premio come ... Leggi su sbircialanotizia (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021), la classifica italiana delle marche, ha decretato anche quest’anno quali sono le più forti tra tutte le marche esistenti sul mercato in Italia. Bmw è risultata al primo posto nella categoriaSustainability Brand, dedicata alle migliori marche di prodotto che si differenziano in termini di sostenibilità. Bmw è anche entrata nella shortlist della categoriaCorporate Brand (quarto posto assoluto e secondo automotive dopo Ferrari) dedicata alle migliori marche d’azienda e nella categoriaDigital Life Brand (settimo posto assoluto e primo degli automotive) dedicata alle migliori marche di carattere digitale. La premiazione si è svolta presso gli studi Rai di via Mecenate a Milano con il patrocinio di Upa. “Siamo onorati e orgogliosi di ricevere questo premio come ...

A Lidl Italia il premio Best Corporate Brand Nella top ten del premio Best Corporate Brand, assegnato da Best Brands Italia, c'è Lidl Italia, unica azienda retail tra le prime dieci ...

