Red Dead Online: Bonus per Naturalisti, Collezionisti e Cacciatori di ...Denise Pipitone è viva ed è in Russia? Il Video segnalazioneXiaomi senza limiti: presentati in Cina tantissimi nuovi prodottiCOMBATTI E BALLA IN LEAGUE OF LEGENDS SEGUENDO IL RITMO SPAZIALEKingdom Hearts è disponibile su PC tramite Epic Games StoreNVIDIA Reflex per Rainbow Six Siege, riduce la latenza del 30%FIRST PLAYABLE, GLI SVILUPPATORI ITALIANI SI PRESENTANO AI PUBLISHER ...SnowRunner arriverà a maggio su Nintendo SwitchClementoni presenta Cioccomania: per uova di pasqua creativeeSERIE A TIM PES 2021 PRENDE OGGI IL VIA

Yadea Launches the Champion 2 0 Series of E-Scooters | Further Empowering Green Travel

- WUXI, China, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Yadea, 01585.HK), ...

zazoom
Commenta
Yadea Launches the Champion 2.0 Series of E-Scooters, Further Empowering Green Travel (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) - WUXI, China, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yadea", 01585.HK), leading e-scooter brand, held a new product launch event on March 27 in Wuxi, Jiangsu province in Southeast China, where it launched the Yadea Champion 2.0 Series of e-Scooters to great anticipation and fanfare. Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd, leading e-scooter brand, held a new product launch event on March 27 in Wuxi. At the event themed "High Technology Leads Green Travel", Yadea unveiled the new models of the Champion 2.0 Series, equipped with the world-leading TTFAR 8 extended range system. With the slogan "One charge, double the mileage", it attracted significant attention and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Yadea Launches

Il profilo di Oxygen  Electric Motor News

Yadea Launches the Champion 2.0 Series of E-Scooters, Further Empowering Green Travel

WUXI, China, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“Yadea”, 01585.HK), leading e-scooter brand, held a new product launch event on March 27 in Wuxi, Jiangsu province in ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yadea Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yadea Launches Yadea Launches Champion Series Scooters