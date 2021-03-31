Yadea Launches the Champion 2.0 Series of E-Scooters, Further Empowering Green Travel (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) - WUXI, China, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yadea", 01585.HK), leading e-scooter brand, held a new product launch event on March 27 in Wuxi, Jiangsu province in Southeast China, where it launched the Yadea Champion 2.0 Series of e-Scooters to great anticipation and fanfare. Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd, leading e-scooter brand, held a new product launch event on March 27 in Wuxi. At the event themed "High Technology Leads Green Travel", Yadea unveiled the new models of the Champion 2.0 Series, equipped with the world-leading TTFAR 8 extended range system. With the slogan "One charge, double the mileage", it attracted significant attention and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
