TUMI unveils premium capsule luggage and travel collection inspired by McLaren

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) NEW YORK and LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the leading internationaland lifestyle brand, todayits newdesigned and developed in partnership with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team,'s designers, engineers, and racersthousands of miles around the world each year in pursuit of perfection. Just as each driver relies on their car to get them across the finish line, the team depends on theirandnecessities to get them to their destination. That inspiration manifests in the superior made-to-last quality of the. For over 45 years,has built a reputation for innovation, functionality and durable design, ...