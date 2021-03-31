TUMI unveils premium capsule luggage and travel collection inspired by McLaren

(Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) ... March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -, the leading internationaland lifestyle brand, today ... This solid build allows theto protect the contents it carries, incorporating further ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TUMI unveils

FashionNetwork.com IT

Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - turismo NEW YORK and LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, todayits new collection designed and developed in partnership with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team, McLaren. McLaren's ...Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - turismo NEW YORK and LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, todayits new collection designed and developed in partnership with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team, McLaren. McLaren's ...