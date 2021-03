Italian Navy official caught spying for Russia

Leggi su formiche

(Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) On Tuesday evening a captain of theand an military member have beenred-handed and held over espionage concerns, according to Repubblica. The captain, who was arrested, stands accused of delivering sensitive documents in exchange for money. He worked at the Defence Staff, Italy’s defence HQ, and had access toand NATO content. Following the event, theMinistry of Foreign Affairs summoned then ambassador Sergey Razov on Wednesday morning, upon instructions from foreign minister Luigi Di Maio. The judicial position of then soldier is yet to be determined in light of his diplomatic status. His role in the espionage operation points to a widern offensive strategy, going ...