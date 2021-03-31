Da Cellularline 4 cover con tecnologia Microban anti batteriRed Dead Online: Bonus per Naturalisti, Collezionisti e Cacciatori di ...Denise Pipitone è viva ed è in Russia? Il Video segnalazioneXiaomi senza limiti: presentati in Cina tantissimi nuovi prodottiCOMBATTI E BALLA IN LEAGUE OF LEGENDS SEGUENDO IL RITMO SPAZIALEKingdom Hearts è disponibile su PC tramite Epic Games StoreNVIDIA Reflex per Rainbow Six Siege, riduce la latenza del 30%FIRST PLAYABLE, GLI SVILUPPATORI ITALIANI SI PRESENTANO AI PUBLISHER ...SnowRunner arriverà a maggio su Nintendo SwitchClementoni presenta Cioccomania: per uova di pasqua creative

Ferrero | Dash | Dyson | Amazon e BMW sono i best brands 2021

Ferrero, Dash, Dyson, Amazon e BMW sono i best brands 2021 (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Ferrero, Dash, Dyson, Amazon, BMW: queste le cinque Marche che si sono aggiudicate il titolo di best brands 2021 nelle rispettive categorie best Corporate Brand, best Product Brand, best Growth Brand, best Digital Life Brand e, novità di questa edizione, best Sustainability Brand. Ad annunciare le “prime della classe” 2021 Enzo Frasio di GfK e Giovanni Ghelardi di Serviceplan che hanno portato best brands in Italia sei anni fa, affiancati dal Presidente di UPA Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi, che patrocina l’iniziativa, e dai partner storici: Rai Pubblicità, 24ORE System, IGPDecaux, ADC Group. La ...
