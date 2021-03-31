Admiral Stavridis on sea wars, NATO and China (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) The next World War could break out within fifteen years, and it would be fought between the US and China. This grim prediction is fleshed out by 4-star Admiral James Stavridis, formerly NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and head of the US European Command under President Barack Obama, in the new book he published with Elliot Ackermans, titled 2034, a novel of the World War. In an exclusive interview with Formiche.net, Mr Stavridis zeroed in on the global threats at hand. The US and China are at odds over several issues – Taiwan, the South China Sea, cyber and tariff warfare, human rights – and their distance is not set to decrease, he said; “both will continue to enhance their military capabilities, and we could reach a tipping point.” No real winner ever emerges ...Leggi su formiche
Advertising
Admiral StavridisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Admiral Stavridis