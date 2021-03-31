Annunciati i giochi PlayStation Plus di aprileXbox Game Pass Ultimate: 16 giochi retrocompatibili Xbox/360Il Firmware di Insyde Software girerà sulla console Atari VCS Mortal Kombat Mobile festeggia il sesto anniversarioNintendo eShop Grandi Offerte MultiplayerDa Cellularline 4 cover con tecnologia Microban anti batteriRed Dead Online: Bonus per Naturalisti, Collezionisti e Cacciatori di ...Denise Pipitone è viva ed è in Russia? Il Video segnalazioneXiaomi senza limiti: presentati in Cina tantissimi nuovi prodottiCOMBATTI E BALLA IN LEAGUE OF LEGENDS SEGUENDO IL RITMO SPAZIALE

Admiral Stavridis on sea wars, NATO and China (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) The next World War could break out within fifteen years, and it would be fought between the US and China. This grim prediction is fleshed out by 4-star Admiral James Stavridis, formerly NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and head of the US European Command under President Barack Obama, in the new book he published with Elliot Ackermans, titled 2034, a novel of the World War. In an exclusive interview with Formiche.net, Mr Stavridis zeroed in on the global threats at hand. The US and China are at odds over several issues – Taiwan, the South China Sea, cyber and tariff warfare, human rights – and their distance is not set to decrease, he said; “both will continue to enhance their military capabilities, and we could reach a tipping point.” No real winner ever emerges ...
