1 year 1 day, da domani 38 aziende pronte ad assumere giovani talenti (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) Genova, 31 mar. (Labitalia) - Al via domani '1 year 1 day' che si terrà domani, primo aprile, per offrire un'opportunità professionale a giovani talenti. "Anche quest'anno - dice all'Adnkronos/Labitalia Agostino Bruzzone, presidente del simulation team e council chair di Strategos - organizziamo l'evento nonostante i vincoli covid e abbiamo 38 aziende presenti interessate ad assumere giovani brillanti oltre a un centinaio di giovani ingegneri neolaureati. L'opportunità è molto importante in questo momento critico e dimostra che molte aziende stanno rispondendo efficacemente alla crisi e richiedono risorse per sviluppare i settori in crescita". "L'occasione - spiega - sarà utile per proporre anche la nuova laurea ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
fedsisvapor : RT @BeaCostanzo: Hottest day of the year in tutto lo UK apparently, ma a Glasgow sembra sempre inverno e le previsioni danno neve nei pross… - BeaCostanzo : Hottest day of the year in tutto lo UK apparently, ma a Glasgow sembra sempre inverno e le previsioni danno neve nei prossimi giorni ?????? - kamire20 : RT @gyusmusic: HOLY SHIT SUNGGYU SPOILED MY DAY LAST YEAR DJGDKSHSKSJSKSJSKS - soft4ifnt : RT @gyusmusic: HOLY SHIT SUNGGYU SPOILED MY DAY LAST YEAR DJGDKSHSKSJSKSJSKS - Vittorino1806 : Per celebrare l’Earth Day 2021, oggi Apple ha annunciato che il documentario 'The Year Earth Changed' sarà disponib… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : year day
Lenzing announces TENCEL(TM) #checkwhatsgood campaign to celebrate Earth Day 2021Bringing the theme of this year's Earth Day, "RESTORE OUR EARTH™" to life, Lenzing's TENCEL™ brand will rollout a new action - oriented social media campaign, #checkwhatsgood. The ...
MotoGP, Doha: Ducati and Suzuki, a two - pronged attack on ViñalesHe started last weekend as favourite but then got into difficulty come race day. The determined ... No shortage of surprises The first race of the year also showed us that we shouldn't underestimate ...
Lenzing announces TENCEL(TM) #checkwhatsgood campaign to celebrate Earth Day 2021LENZING, Austria, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year that brought sudden change to the world, a key focus in 2021 has been to restore life to the ...
Apple TV+ annuncia il nuovo documentario “The Year Earth Changed”Per celebrare l'Earth Day 2021, Apple ha annunciato il prossimo arrivo su Apple TV+ del documentario "The Year Earth Changed".
year daySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : year day