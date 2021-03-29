Carrefour Brasil consolidates leadership in the food retail sector

Leggi su dire

(Di lunedì 29 marzo 2021) by Bianca OliveiraSAO PAULO – The French chain Carrefour reported on Wednesday (24) the acquisition of the third largest food retail conglomerate in Brazil, Group Big, former local subsidiary of Walmart, for R$ 7.5 billion (approximately 1.13 billion euros).The negotiation places Carrefour as the leader in the food retail sector, with potential sales of R $ 100 billion (15 billion euros), based on the latest Ibevar-Fia ranking, which registered Carrefour’s R$ 62.2 billion turnover in 2019 and R $ 24.5 billion from the Big Group.The agreement is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and is scheduled for completion in 2022. In a note, Carrefour said that “the acquisition will allow the offer of a wider range of products and services at more competitive prices”.The company will expand its presence in regions where it has limited penetration, such as the Northeast and South of the country, and which offer strong growth potential. In addition, there are more than 15 million customers added to the 45 million already served by Carrefour. In an interview with Cnn Brasil Business, Carrefour’s financial director, Sébastien Durchon, draws attention to the potential of the digital channel.“Today, Big does not have e-commerce. There are about 15 million customers who will have access to stores and loyalty programs on all of the group’s websites. For us, it is one of the great synergies and with an additional zero investment ”. Grupo Big, a former Walmart local subsidiary, has been in Brazil since 1995 with a network of 387 stores, 41 thousand employees and a presence in 19 states. IN BRASILE CARREFOUR ACQUISISCE GRUPO BIG E PUNTA A 15 MLN CLIENTI