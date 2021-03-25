VERBUND AG: Innovative EU taxonomy aligned "Green and Sustainability-linked Bond" was successfully placed (Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) VIENNA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Austria's leading utility and long-standing pioneer in Green finance VERBUND has achieved another milestone in its sustainable finance track record, with its newly launched Green and Sustainability-linked Bond (the "Bond"). The 20-year, senior unsecured Bond was met with high market demand and was placed within the international and national institutional investor base. The €500m Bond was oversubscribed several times. Investors with a focus on Sustainability were given much preferential treatment in the allocation process and represented more than 90% of the final order book. The strong demand from Green investors allowed setting the coupon at ...
