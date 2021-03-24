WATCH DOGS: LEGION REGALA UN WEEKEND DI PROVA DAL 25 AL 29 MARZONintendo - collaborazione Animal Crossing e SanrioCarlo Pensalfine ucciso dal Covid a 90 anni : il famoso Bacio ... DESTINY 2: Nuovo assalto - Terreni di ProvaRed Dead Online: bonus in Una nuova fonte di impegno e nella terra ...MSA app error blocca Xiaomi: ecco come risolvereSHADOW MAN: REMASTER uscirà questo aprileAncora dubbi su AstraZeneca : Forniti dati obsoletiDigitale: il fenomeno di giochi e casinò online con software italianiAccoltellata da un 16enne a Mogliano Veneto : Marta Novello lotta per ...

Salvini’s League calls to use Sputnik regardless of missing approval

The centre-right League party has called on the Italian government to greenlight the Russian Sputnik V ...

Salvini’s League calls to use Sputnik regardless of missing approval (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) The centre-right League party has called on the Italian government to greenlight the Russian Sputnik V jab for Italy’s vaccination campaign, disregarding the lack of approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and its Italian counterpart, AIFA. Party members filed a motion on Wednesday morning, demanding an “acceleration” for the approval of the Russian shot in Europe, and the “possibility to evaluate and use it at a national level, as done by other European countries,” should the first option be too slow. Essentially, the nationalist party is asking Rome to follow the path walked by the Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, who bought and started inoculating doses of Sputnik V despite EMA and the European framework amid tensions in the block concerning the delivery of approved vaccines. Only a few other ...
