Rendra AS and Takenaka Corporation Announce New BIM Partnership Agreement

Takenaka signs three-year enterprise Agreement to utilize Rendra's collaborative StreamBIM digital

Rendra AS and Takenaka Corporation Announce New BIM Partnership Agreement (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) - Takenaka signs three-year enterprise Agreement to utilize Rendra's collaborative StreamBIM digital BIM construction software OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Rendra AS, a company within the JDM Technology Group, today Announced a new three year enterprise Agreement with Takenaka Corporation of Japan, which affirms and supports Rendra's strategy of supplying its StreamBIM software to the global AEC industry.  StreamBIM enables users to view Building Information Models (BIM) on many devices, including PCs, smartphones, and tablets, and manage different document types including 2D drawings. StreamBIM helps facilitate communication and construction activities for the entire building cycle. "We have been working with ...
