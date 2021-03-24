Mobile Money Accounts Grow To 1.2 Billion In 2020, According To The GSMA (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) Driven by the global pandemic, transactions increased by 65% during 2020 LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The GSMA has today published its annual 'State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money'. It reveals a dramatic acceleration in Mobile transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown restrictions limited access to cash and financial institutions. The report found that the number of registered Accounts grew by 13 per cent globally in 2020 to more than 1.2 Billion – double the forecast. The fastest Growth was in markets where governments provided significant pandemic relief to their citizens. Providing more opportunities in the formal economy To minimise the economic toll of COVID-19, many national governments distributed ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mobile Money Accounts Grow To 1.2 Billion In 2020, According To The GSMADriven by the global pandemic, transactions increased by 65% during 2020 LONDON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA has today published its annual ...
