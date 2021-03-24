Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20 (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" OSAKA, Japan, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On March 20, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs will open an art exhibition at Kansai International Airport as part of a wider project entitled "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN". Multimedia artWorks by Eight Artists will be Exhibited at the Airports and online in order to promote the appeal of Japanese culture around the world. Event OutlineSince antiquity, the Kansai region of Japan has been a focal point of the country's flourishing politics, commerce, and culture. Even today, remnants of these historical sites and traditions remain. The diverse lifestyles and cultures found within the region were largely shaped by
