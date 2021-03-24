Eight Manga Artists’ Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20

(Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) Even today, remnants of these historical sites and traditions remain. The diverse lifestyles and cultures found within the region were largely shaped by the surrounding geography " it's mountains, ...

artists with personal connections to each area have produced works depicting the nature, culture, and people of each of these 'roads'. "The Cape Route" " Sanin CoastIGARASHI Daisuke A ...Multimedia artworks bygroups of artists are now exhibited at the airports as well as online, ...explored the city of Tokyo by using traditional picture scroll structure and contemporary...The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" OSAKA, Japan, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20, 2021, the Agency for Cultural ...The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" TOKYO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 27, 2021, the Agency for Cultural ...