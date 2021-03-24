BioVaxys Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) - Patent Filing To Address Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants - National Phase Filings For Cancer Vaccine VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC: LMNGF) ("BioVaxys" or "the Company"), the world leader in haptenized antigen vaccines for antiviral and cancer applications, announced today that it is expanding its Intellectual Property Portfolio with the filing of an international patent application through the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") for its haptenized viral antigen vaccine platform, including new claims for a multivalent version of BVX-0320, its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate. The planned multivalent version of the BioVaxys vaccine is a combination of the haptenized spike protein subunits from each newly emerging, highly ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
