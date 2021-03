Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) TOKYO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/Records, Private music label of, announced that this Stardust Promotion'sis going to release a new dance"OiSaver." on March 24, 2021 (https://youtu.be/Fw9PNMvzbSU). Thisis captured by Canon'screates high resolution 3D space simultaneously from captured images. Canon created a studio specialized for thisin its Kawasaki office since July 2020. Canon combined itswith the ...