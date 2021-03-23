DESTINY 2: Nuovo assalto - Terreni di ProvaRed Dead Online: bonus in Una nuova fonte di impegno e nella terra ...MSA app error blocca Xiaomi: ecco come risolvereSHADOW MAN: REMASTER uscirà questo aprileAncora dubbi su AstraZeneca : Forniti dati obsoletiDigitale: il fenomeno di giochi e casinò online con software italianiAccoltellata da un 16enne a Mogliano Veneto : Marta Novello lotta per ...I dispositivi Fitbit Inspire 2 ora possono essere trovati con TileRESIDENT EVIL COMPIE 25 ANNI E FESTEGGIA CON NUOVI DETTAGLI SU ...Fallout 76 – Svelata la nuova Roadmap

Draghi’s gov’t put some distance between Italy and Huawei

Following up on prime minister Mario Draghi’s clear-cut geopolitical stance, which upholds Europeanism ...

Draghi’s gov’t put some distance between Italy and Huawei (Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) Following up on prime minister Mario Draghi’s clear-cut geopolitical stance, which upholds Europeanism and Atlanticism, the Italian government put some distance between itself and the Chinese state-backed telecoms giant Huawei. Key political figures were scheduled to appear at a Huawei-centric event, including Mariastella Gelmini, minister for regional affairs, who ended up not attending at the eleventh hour. The same happened with institutional actors such as Nunzia Ciardi, director of the postal police (which handles crimes involving the internet), and Antonello Giacomelli, member of the communications regulation authority. That event, held on Tuesday, was intended to present Huawei’s new Rome-based “Cyber Security Transparency Center.” Such centres are intended to ...
