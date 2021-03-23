Draghi’s gov’t put some distance between Italy and Huawei

Leggi su formiche

(Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) Following up on prime minister Marioclear-cut geopolitical stance, which upholds Europeanism and Atlanticism, the Italian government putitself and the Chinese state-backed telecoms giant. Key political figures were scheduled to appear at a-centric event, including Mariastella Gelmini, minister for regional affairs, who ended up not attending at the eleventh hour. The same happened with institutional actors such as Nunzia Ciardi, director of the postal police (which handles crimes involving the internet), and Antonello Giacomelli, member of the communications regulation authority. That event, held on Tuesday, was intended to present’s new Rome-based “Cyber Security Transparency Center.” Such centres are intended to ...