The Queen of Spain | il film con Penélope Cruz in streaming su Prime Video dal 22 marzo

L'attrice Penélope Cruz è la star del film The Queen of Spain, in arrivo dal 22 marzo in streaming su ...

The Queen of Spain: il film con Penélope Cruz in streaming su Prime Video dal 22 marzo (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) L'attrice Penélope Cruz è la star del film The Queen of Spain, in arrivo dal 22 marzo in streaming su Amazon Prime Video. La commedia The Queen of Spain, diretta dal regista spagnolo Fernando Trueba, arriva oggi 22 marzo in streaming su Amazon Prime Video permettendo ai fan di Penélope Cruz di vedere l'attrice recitare nel nuovo film in costume. Il progetto distribuito da 102 Distribution è la terza collaborazion e tra il filmmaker, già autore di La Nina dei Tuoi Sogni, e la star del cinema. Nel cast di The Queen of Spain, oltre al ...
