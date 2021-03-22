Stockholm International Water Institute: Freshwater Thought Leader Sandra Postel awarded 2021 Stockholm Water Prize (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) - Stockholm, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Sandra Postel is awarded the Stockholm Water Prize 2021 for her long and outstanding work to make sense of complex Water-related issues. As an author and educator, she has made important contributions to the understanding of some of the greatest challenges of our time and shown that we have the power to find sustainable solutions. Sandra Postel is a leading authority and prolific author and communicator on International Water issues. She has been hailed for her inspiring, innovative, and practical approach to promoting the
Biden, i paesi Ue e le esportazioni di armiL'export bellico nel nuovo millennio Secondo i dati dello Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) , il giro d'affari dell'export bellico mondiale è aumentato notevolmente dal 2000 al ...
Armi: stabili i trasferimenti internazionali, crescono i flussi in Medio OrienteA monitorarne l'andamento è lo Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) nel rapporto "Trends in international arms transfers" pubblicato nel marzo 2021. Nel periodo analizzato, i ...
