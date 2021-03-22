Raybow Pharmaceutical Announces U.S. Expansion (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) Raybow Pharmaceutical Will Invest $15.8 Million in U.S. Facility. BREVARD, N.C., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Raybow USA Inc, the North American unit of a global provider of outsourced Pharmaceutical process development and manufacturing services, will expand its operations in North Carolina, tripling both its capacity and workforce. The company plans to add 74 jobs over the coming five years and will invest $15,800,000 at the Brevard facility. Raybow USA was founded as PharmAgra Labs in 1999 by two North Carolina entrepreneurs. Today, the Brevard-based company is the North American unit of China's Raybow Pharmaceuticals, a publicly-held contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that partners with leading Pharmaceutical companies ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
