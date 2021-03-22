EUR 809 million EIB Group support for COVID - 19 resilience, education, water, energy efficiency and private investment in Romania (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) Details of the EIB Group's highly important financial and technical support for long - term and priority investment were outlined earlier today by Christian Kettel Thomsen, EIB Vice President ... Leggi su etribuna
Advertising
teslascout : NEW (Add) MODEL_3 MT316 2021 66.960 EUR - BE 809 Km- 5YJ3228_20e04fa8308e1b9cf283765868154f99 -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : EUR 809
EUR 809 million EIB Group support for COVID - 19 resilience, education, water, energy efficiency and private investment in RomaniaHigher education, water distribution, energy efficiency and private sector investment across Romania will benefit from more than EUR 809 million of new financing from the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund agreed with Romanian public and private partners last year. The European Investment Bank Group's ...
Coronavirus, la mappa dei contagi nei quartieri di Roma: record a Primavalle. Bene Villa Ada e Martignano...2 fino a 403,2 troviamo Parioli (881), Medaglie d'Oro (1.850), Tormarancia (1.299), Eur (350), ... Alessandro (666) e Settecamini (809) con più quarantacinque. S. Maria della Pietà (1414) e Pietralata (...
Covid Carceri, 809 detenuti positivi e 3 morti Yahoo Finanza
Arrivano i buoni spesa La consegna è a domicilioIl Comune di Desenzano insieme alla Protezione civile del basso Garda ha avviato la consegna a domicilio dei buoni spesa: ben 809 le famiglie destinatarie che ne hanno fatto richiesta, un intervento ...
Nuovo ponte 800mila euro per i lavoriCASTELNUOVO. Presto a Castelnuovo prenderanno il via, con la costruzione di un nuovo ponte, i lavori di messa in sicurezza idraulica della strada di collegamento tra la Valdarni e ...
EUR 809Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EUR 809