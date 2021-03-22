Blackpool-Peterborough (League 1, martedì ore 20:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) I padroni di casa occupano attualmente il 10° posto in classifica, anche se hanno almeno due partite in mano sulla maggior parte delle squadre sopra di loro, e comunque sono solo a tre punti dal sesto posto. Gli ospiti invece sono secondi, a tre punti dalla primo posto, anche loro con due partite in mano InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Matty Virtue likely to miss Blackpool’s clash with PeterboroughBlackpool will almost certainly be without Matty Virtue for the visit of Peterborough on Tuesday evening. The midfielder suffered a knee injury in the weekend win over Oxford and is set to undergo a ...
