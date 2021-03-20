A strategy for the Mediterranean: employability for young people and women (Di sabato 20 marzo 2021) The Mediterranean: bridge between cultures The Mediterranean region has been a crossroad between civilizations for millennia, facilitating the spread of cultures, trade, religions, as well as conflicts and empires. Different civilizations across three continents have met and mingled in this semi-closed basin, getting accustomed to each other, and getting linked together in wider global value chains. The Mediterranean has also historically been “the door of Asia” for European and Muslim traders, that crossed our small sea to visit port cities in the East Mediterranean, as the last leg of the Silk road, and even today the Suez Canal shows its potential in linking Asia with two other continents. When looking at the many fields where international cooperation holds a clear added value, the Mediterranean ... Leggi su leurispes
Advertising
PSR_Veneto : La Commissione europea ha avviato una consultazione on-line per contribuire alla definizione della nuova Strategia… - GiorgiaLodi : 'Domande dai social'. Come scrivevo, il 18/03 modererò 'Data strategy for eProcurement & interoperability: future a… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : strategy for
Equinor annual and sustainability reports for 2020Sustainability is embedded in Equinor's strategy, and the company is committed to long term value ... Equinor has set clear ambitions for the future and we are delivering strong progress to achieve them,...
Biden da record, 100 milioni di vaccini in 58 giorni. Export 'di frontiera'... insomma, rimane fedele a quella che The Atlantic ha definito 'America First Vaccine Strategy' , ... con oltre 75,3 milioni di persone che hanno ricevuto almeno una dose, secondo i dati dei Centers for ...
Diritti Tv Serie A, Sky ingolosisce i club: la nuova strategiaDiritti Tv Serie A, Sky cerca una nuova strategia per superare l’offerta di Dazn: offerta ai club per acquistare i diritti di archivio ...
Le forze dell’ordine ci sono La strategia è collaborareFurti a raffica in aziende e uffici il prefetto Fabio Marsilio incontra le associazioni di categoria al Comitato provinciale per la sicurezza: «Istituiremo un gruppo tecnico ristretto di raccordo» ...
strategy forSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : strategy for