21 marzo | Giornata Mondiale della Poesia

Leggi su ck12

(Di sabato 20 marzo 2021) Il 21non combacia solo con la primavera, domani infatti ricorre la. La cultura in primo piano, in un momento di crisi, nel 2021 l’anno a 700 anni dalla morte di Dante. WEIMAR, GERMANY – OCTOBER 18: The sculpture of Italian poet Dante is seen at the historic Rococo room of the Duchess Anna Amalia Library on October 18, 2007 in Weimar, Germany. One of Germany’s most historic libraries was badly damaged by a fire on September 2, 2004. The library, which housed about one million works, including 2,000 rare medieval manuscripts, a collection of bibles from the 16th century, a papal edict issued against Martin Luther, is expected to be re-opened on October 24, 2007. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)Doma sarà unaspeciale: è dir poco che la ...